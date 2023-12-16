NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is in critical condition following a two-car motor vehicle accident in New Haven last night.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m., the New Haven Police Department responded to the intersection of Sherman Parkway and Goffe St. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a two-car collision involving a Chevrolet Equinox and a rolled-over Mazda 6 Sport.

Sergeant Carr with the New Haven Police Department stated, “preliminary investigation determined the Gray Mazda struck the Tan Chevrolet as it was making a left turn onto Goffe Street from Sherman Parkway.”

Personnel from American Medical Response and the New Haven Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide aid to those involved. All victims were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police say the driver of the Mazda sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating this accident and has spoken to witnesses in the area. As investigators search for surveillance footage, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call 203-946-6304 or leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

