WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterford Fire Department along with volunteers contained a house fire on Perry Ave. that left one woman with injuries and a home with major damages.

Roughly after 5 a.m. today, officials arrived at 12 Perry Ave. and were met with a one-story house ablaze.

Courtesy of the Waterford Fire Department

Courtesy of the Waterford Fire Department

Courtesy of the Waterford Fire Department

Courtesy of the Waterford Fire Department

Michael Howley, the Director of Fire Services for the Waterford Fire Department, shared that fire personnel contained the fire within 45 minutes of arriving and that the house sustained significant damage.

Firefighters from Niantic, New London and the Poquonnock Bridge fire departments also aided in extinguishing the fire.

Howley also shared that one victim, a woman, sustained injuries and was transported to L&M Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time as the Waterford Fire Marshall’s Office and the state’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

