Connecticut joins investigation into business practices of large tech firms, Attorney General announces

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong announced Monday that Connecticut will join the nation-wide coalition investigating the business practices of large tech firms.

The investigation, lead by Texas, will look at whether these large tech companies have engaged in anti-competitive behavior that has stifled competition, restricted access, and harmed consumers.

“This investigation is critical,” Attorney General Tong told the press. “We want to make sure that Connecticut can be a place for tech entrepreneurship.”

Tong went on to say something that the investigation is looking in to is, “How is Google‘s power built into the price of the goods that you buy? And if it is built into the price.”

Connecticut joins a coalition of 50 Attorney Generals across the country: 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. California and Alabama are the only two states not involved in the investigation.