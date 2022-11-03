(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday.

A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports, and perform search and rescue along Sector Long Island Sound, which includes Connecticut and New York.

The crew out of Cape Cod is the region’s only flight crew. Members recently went down to Florida after Hurricane Ian where they rescued 28 people, seven dogs, and five cats.

“A couple of individuals were stranded, water all around them,” said Jake Ayers, flight mechanic. “Rescue crews couldn’t get to them, so we hoisted our swimmer down. He picked them up.”

When these crews need to rescue someone below, they use a basket which they lower. They have about 200 feet tether, but oftentimes, they are about 80 feet from the surface during the operation.