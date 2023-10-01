New Haven police responded to a domestic incident around noon on Saturday after a man barricaded himself in a home in the area of the 300th block on Howard Ave.

According to officials, no other occupants were in the residence at the time of the incident, but SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were sent to the scene.

It was discovered that the arrestee had two prior domestic warrants.

His charges include threatening in the 1st degree; breach of Peace in the 2nd; assault in the 3rd; violation of protective order; trespass in the 1st degree; threatening in the 1st degree; risk of Injury to a minor; and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree.

The name of the arrestee has not been shared and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.