Franklin, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a crash Friday morning in Franklin, according to state police.

State police responded to Champion Rd. just after 6:00 a.m. for reports of a one-car collision.

Officials say a 2020 Kenworth Construction T880 truck was traveling west on Champion Rd. when it struck low-hanging communication wires draped across the roadway by utility poles.

After striking the wires both utility poles broke, causing a pole’s electrical transformer box to fall on top of the car and cause fatal injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Gary Pizzo of Norwich.

He was the only person involved in this crash which remains under investigation.

Check back with News8 for updates.