AAA holding video PSA contest focusing on risks of pot-impaired driving

(WTNH) — AAA is holding a contest for high school-aged filmmakers this coming spring. The auto club is inviting students to create a video PSA that focuses on the dangers of marijuana-impaired driving.

Students in grades 9 through 12 in Litchfield, Fairfield, and New Haven Counties are eligible to enter the contest.

AAA says the PSA should be 30 seconds or less, and students should focus on targeting a specific audience.

Entries must be submitted by April 13. Read the full list of rules here.

“In this year’s contest, we’re want to reinforce the message that consuming marijuana, then getting behind the wheel of a car, impact’s one’s driving ability,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “We also believe video media designed and created by students, is an engaging, effective way to spread awareness on this topic.”

The public can vote for their favorite submission from the Northeast region between April 20-30 on AAA’s website.

The top five will be determined on May 1 and will be posted to AAA’s Instagram account. The video with the most ‘likes’ by May 4 will be the Grand Prize winner and will receive $5,000.

For more information and to vote starting April 20, click here.

