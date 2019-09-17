AAA hosting free car seat clinic in Hamden

(WTNH) — AAA is holding a clinic to help teach parents how to properly install a car seat on Tuesday.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly three-quarters of all car seats are misused or improperly installed. On Tuesday, a free car seat clinic is being held for members and non members of AAA.

The clinic begins at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s being held at the AAA in Hamden off Whitney Avenue.

