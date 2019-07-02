Abandoned dog found dead inside crate in Bethany, suspect still on the loose

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Public Works crew was cutting weeds along a back road in Bethany yesterday, when they spotted an dog crate in a ditch in the woods. They called Woodbridge Animal Control. Officer Ashley Sakelarakis responded.

“The crate was turned over,” Sakelarakis said. “Saw the bottom of the crate and I knew immediately this was not going to be good.”

The dog was a young, grey and white, female pitbull dog. Authorities say she was alive at the time she was abandoned.

Animal control announced the find on their Facebook page on Monday. They say the dog was probably dumped there sometime last week, locked in that crate and left to die.

“No sign of water, water, nothing,” Sakelarakis said. “She was left there purposefully, probably, not to be found.”

“It’s completely illegal. It is animal cruelty,” said Karen Lombardi, also with Woodbridge Animal Control. “We are going to pursue an arrest, should we find the owner of this dog.”

The dog had a brand new purple collar, and seemed to have been well cared for before she was abandoned.

“We’re asking anyone that has seen a dog around the neighborhood, their neighbor has a dog, now it’s not there anymore,” Lombardi said. “We’d like to hear from you if it was a female pit bull, gray, with a white chest and white on her front feet.”

It’s sad, but dogs do get abandoned all the time. Two pitbulls were found wandering around a neighborhood just in the past two weeks. They are now available for adoption. That could have happened for the one left in the woods, too, but instead her owner locked her up with no chance of survival.

“My heart broke immediately seeing her,” Sakelarakis recalled. “I have a bully myself, and I could never even imagine, ever..”

They are also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the dog’s owner.

