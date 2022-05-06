NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) – The line started forming at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank even before 11 a.m. on Friday for opening day.

It’s a tradition that the first, second, and third customers of the season receive t-shirts for winning and place in the “Great First Customer Race” of 2022. It’s the restaurant’s 75th year serving its hot lobster rolls and lobster dinners.

The second-place customers ordered a 10-pound lobster.

Along with Abbott’s and Costello’s, which features a fried seafood menu next door, there is also the new Abbott’s Outpost in downtown Mystic.

“That’s a little bit of a combination between Costello’s and Abbott’s. We have a bar and some other new items that are unique just to that location,” said Chelsea Leonard, Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough.

The owner told News 8 they are busy and they are hiring at all three locations.