NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Open enrollment continues for anyone looking to sign up for health insurance through the state’s official insurance marketplace.

Access Health CT held an open enrollment fair at James Hill House High School in New Haven on Sunday. Organizers tell News 8 dozens of people attended the fair and signed up for health insurance.

The event is one of 21 open enrollment fairs happening across the state to give residents affordable options.

“We enroll people in Husky, Covered Connecticut and other qualified health plans with our partners Connecticut Care and Anthem,” sad Ellyn Laramie, outreach coordinator for Access Health CT.

The next event will be held on Tuesday in Norwalk at West Rock Middle School. You can enroll online at AccessHealthCT.com. Open enrollment continues through Jan. 15.