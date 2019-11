EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a single-car accident on 91 Northbound near Exits 45 and 46 in East Windsor.

According to police, the car hit a guardrail. Fire personnel are on scene for extrication.

One person has been transported to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

Police say the highway will be shut down for a while during the investigation.

