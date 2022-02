BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 6 in Bristol is closed after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

Bristol Police say the road is closed between West and Pound Streets.

According to police the pole, which supports significant electrical infrastructure to a nearby factor complex, is broken in half. Eversource is responding to the scene.

Police say the due to the hazard the road will be closed until Eversource mitigates the hazard.’

Only minor injuries are reported from the accident