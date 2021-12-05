Accident shuts down part of I-95 South on the Q Bridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident on I-95 caused one lane to shut down on the Q Bridge Sunday night.

According to State Police, the center lane is currently closed and it’s possible that other lanes will be closed as well. Troop G, as well as CARS and DOT, is assisting with the crash.

Serious injuries have been reported, though officials say the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on News 8 and the News 8 app for further details.