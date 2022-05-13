NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez is retiring from her position on Saturday. Dominguez will serve her last day on the job on Friday, according to an announcement she made on Tuesday.

The New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that Regina Rush-Kittle will be taking over as the acting police chief for the city. Rush-Kittle is currently serving as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer and has extensive experience within law enforcement and the military.

Rush-Kittle will only be serving in the role temporarily until a permanent chief is appointed by the New Haven Mayor and the New Haven Board of Alders. The city shared that the search process for the chief is underway with mayoral interviews to begin this month.

Regina Rush-Kittle. IMAGE CREDIT: The City of New Haven

Dominguez holds the support of the City and Mayor Justin Elicker. Applications for the position were closed on May 8.

A New Haven Superior Court Judge ordered Dominguez to vacate her position in accordance with the city charter.

Member of a New Haven Clergy filed a lawsuit against the city and its leadership in January in January over its search for a new police chief. Clergy members claimed the city of New Haven violated its charter by allowing Dominguez to stay in her role after the Board of Alders rejected her nomination to become the permanent Police Chief for the city.

“She has shown in particular, over these recent months with political drama in the background, some people trying to undermine her, a poise and perseverance that I think all of us should strive to emulate,” Elicker said.

The City previously reported that it would appeal the ruling in the case of Boise Kimber, et al. v. Renee Dominquez and that she would continue to lead the New Haven Police Department during the appeal process. Mayor Justin Elicker expressed his disappointment that Dominguez will be leaving the role.

As soon as a permanent police chief is chosen and approved by the Board of Alders, Rush-Kittle will resume her role as the city’s chief administrative officer. The Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero will assume the duties of the position.