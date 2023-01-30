BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei.

Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago.

“It’s a bittersweet thing that we’re closing this location but it’s time for me to move on and do some other things. I should have retired a while ago but haven’t because I enjoy doing this and enjoy working with people. The experience has been great because we’re dealing with a toy store for adults and kids going skiing, snowboarding, and bicycling,” von Maffei said.

The current owners of the property on West Main Street have exciting plans for the location, von Maffei said.

Connecticut Democrats planning bills for domestic violence, children’s online privacy

The store announced an industry clearance sale that is starting immediately. All merchandise is 30% to 50% off.

Customers may purchase skis, snowboards, bicycles, winter clothing, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. The desks, fixtures, computers and displays in the store will also be included in the sale.

The Action Sports location in Branford will close no later than April 30.

Action Sports in Old Saybrook is staying open and will continue its operations after the investor clearance sale.