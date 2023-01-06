** CHOPPER 10 is over the scene. Watch in the video player above. No Audio **

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed in a social media post that a teacher was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

NNPS said the person responsible for the shooting is in police custody.

No students were injured. Police also said this is no longer an active shooter situation.

Police said they are working to reunite parents with students at this time. That is taking place at the Richneck gym door. Parents and guardians must present a photo ID to pick up their child.

This is breaking news.

From police: One adult taken to hospital. No student injuries reported.

Police beginning process of reuniting parents and students. — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) January 6, 2023

** The viewer video below shows police responding to the shooting incident **

Upon hearing the news, Sen. Mark Warner tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.”