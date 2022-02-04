Advocates raise awareness about teen dating violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Local domestic violence groups are raising awareness of just how common it is for teens to be in bad relationships.

Connecticut Children’s just released a video with an alarming statistic: One in three teens says they’ve been abused by a partner.

“This is not an aberration. Teen dating violence is very, very common,” Mary Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, Connecticut’s largest domestic violence agency, said. “These are young people who are in the throes of their first crushes or dating for the first time, falling in love for the first time, and they are absolutely terrorized by their dating partner.”

Sometimes with tragic results. In December, a 19-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend, then himself in a house on Fenwick Street. Just two weeks ago, an 18-year-old New London woman was shot and killed. The New London Day reports she was trying to break up with her boyfriend when he shot her repeatedly, then killed himself.

“Adolescence is a time of identity formation, so teens are learning just who they are themselves,” Dr. Preeti Sandhu, a pediatric psychologist with Connecticut Children’s said. “They are exploring gender and sexuality on that spectrum.”

Sandhu said parents should start the conversation about relationships as young as middle school. Eventually, your kids will hopefully open up.

“I do tell parents most likely it’s going to happen at a moment you are not expecting, but let your teen know ahead of time that you are willing to have those conversations,” Sandhu said.

Experts say teen domestic violence begets adult domestic violence.

“If we have a teenager who is experiencing, and who is willing to accept, this type of abusive behavior, and doesn’t understand what a healthy relationship is, that pattern will repeat itself throughout that teens’ life,” Foster said.

Sandhu says parents should trust their gut. If you think something is going on with your child, it probably is, although it may not be what you think it is. The important thing is to keep the lines of communication open.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse of any kind can reach out 24/7 to the state hotline: 888-774-2900.