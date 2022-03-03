HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced on Thursday that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and states for their role in the opioid epidemic.

According to Tong, that’s 40 percent more than the previously vacated settlement appealed by CT. Connecticut will receive approximately $95 million from the settlement, which will be used to fund opioid treatment and prevention.

Connecticut is authorized to use a portion of the settlement funds to establish an Opioid Survivors Trust to directly aid survivors and victims of the epidemic.

As part of the settlement, the Sackler family must apologize and allow institutions to remove the Sackler name from buildings and scholarships.

Connecticut first filed a lawsuit against Purdue and members of the Sackler family in 2018, alleging that the company and family peddled a series of falsehoods to push patients towards its opioids.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in September 2019.