AG Tong escalates legal actions to hold Eversource, UI accountable for Isaias response

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong’s office announced Tuesday that the AG has escalated his legal actions against Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) for what he calls their “failed storm response.”

Tong demanded that the state’s regulatory agency, PURA, open legal proceedings that would enable the AG to seek fines, penalties and injunctive relief; and oppose the utilities’ requests for profits and reimbursement of storm-related costs.

“Consumers are justifiably outraged by the unacceptable response to this storm, and we are relying on PURA’s investigation for answers and accountability. After the 2011 storms, ratepayers invested millions of dollars in communications upgrades, tree trimming, and system resiliency to prevent exactly this kind of debacle. Why were Eversource and United Illuminating so woefully underprepared once again? They owe all of us a detailed explanation for their staffing policies, their weather forecasting, the models and simulations they used to test their IT systems, and more. PURA must clearly and unequivocally preserve all possible options to impose the strongest fines and penalties without delay. I will use the full weight of my authority throughout this investigation to hold Eversource and UI accountable for this stunning failure,” said Attorney General Tong.

Tong also says he filed his series of questions for PURA’s investigation, asking the companies for detailed information regarding their storm preparation and management.

The release from the Attorney General’s office includes all of those questions for the investigation and can be found online here.