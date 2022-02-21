OHIO (WJW) – Musician Jane Marczewski, who performed under the name Nightbirde and captured hearts around the world amidst her courageous battle with cancer, has died, according to TMZ.

Marczewski, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday. She was 31 years old.

Nightbirde became an overnight sensation in June 2021 with a tear-jerking performance on “America’s Got Talent.”

She shared on the show she was battling her third bout of cancer. She withdrew from the competition in August 2021 when her health took “a turn for the worse.”

At the time she wrote: “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. It was the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses. In 2019, doctors gave her 3 to 6 months to live.

She was given the Golden Buzzer during the second round of AGT auditions in June 2021. She sang the original song “It’s OK,” explaining to the judges, “It’s the story of the last year of my life.”

“I have not been working for quite a few years. I’ve been dealing with cancer,” she said. Before stepping up to the microphone, she added, “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted about Nightbirde Monday, saying she was a “bright inspirational light in all all our lives.”

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her,” he wrote.