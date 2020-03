FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police in Alabama said they are investigating a video shared on social media that appears to show a woman aggressively handling a dog on Sunday afternoon in a busy parking lot.

The full video is below.

The video appears to show a woman picking the dog up by its skin and tossing it into the back of a truck. She then appears to hit the dog and swat at another.

The woman has yet to be identified.