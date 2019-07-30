Albertus Magnus adds cyber security program for students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven can now major in the cyber security field.

The 51-credit program starts this Fall. Statistics estimate the number of cyber security jobs will grow 37 percent each year over the next five years.

Albertus says its existing criminal justice and computer information systems programs are both very popular.

