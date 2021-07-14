Albertus Magnus College hosting E-sports summer camp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some young athletes are spending the day at a summer sports camps, but they are barely getting out of their chairs.

Fourteen-year-old Jamal Joseph of Bridgeport is spending part of his summer playing video games. He certainly doesn’t mind.

“It’s just fun. It’s competitive,” Joseph said. “It’s like sports, but it’s also like gaming, which is also fun.”

E-sports is much more than just fun, however.

“There’s so many career opportunities within E-gaming,” said Ben Amarone, Admissions Director at Albertus Magnus College. “It’s a billion-dollar industry now.”

That’s why Albertus Magnus is hosting this one-day E-sports summer camp. The college offers a game and computer arts major.

“It’s interesting to know all the careers that go into it, because you only see the gamers, right?” said Joseph. “You don’t see all the managers, the graphic designers, the people that make the games, manage the teams, all that stuff.”

When we talk about opportunities in E-sports, we’re not talking about way down the road. Many schools have E-sports teams, and at Albertus Magnus, you can even get an E-sports scholarship.

“So if you’re a high school student that competes in high school, or you’re part of a club, and you commit to doing that here at Albertus, you can receive a thousand dollars in scholarship money,” Amarone said.

There are so many opportunities that 14-year-old Samia Kirton of Bridgeport decided to check the camp out, even though she rarely plays video games.

“When I get older, I want to go to college, and this is a great opportunity for me to be able to get a greater understanding of what I will need when going there,” Kirton said.

So, far from a waste of time, playing video games can be a step towards a winning future for these students.