Albertus Magnus suspends all fall sports

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College announced Monday that the school is suspending all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

The sports impacted are men’s and women’s soccer; women’s volleyball, field hockey, and tennis; and men’s golf. 

“Nearly half of our undergraduate students participate in varsity athletics and our top priority is their health and safety,” said Athletic Director Jim Abromaitis.

Abromaitis continued, “Our coaching staff has been hard at work developing service, practice, and conditioning programs for our student-athletes to make sure their fall semester is meaningful and that they stay on top of their game for the anticipated return of varsity athletics for the winter and spring seasons.” 

The school says student-athletes will participate in training and conditioning in order to be prepared for winter and/or spring sports. The status of winter and spring sports has not yet been determined.

