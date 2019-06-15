ALEA arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash at ‘Rock the South’

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has made an arrest in the case regarding a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian at the “Rock the South” concert.

Kevin Michael Talley, 40, was arrested after a tip was sent to ALEA from a private citizen. Evidence from the scene matched the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Talley.

Talley did turn himself in at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. June 14.

No bail has been set as of yet. Talley is currently in the Cullman County Jail. No other information has been released at this time.