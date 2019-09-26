Alex Jones, Sandy Hook victim family members to appear in court

(WTNH) — Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and family members of Sandy Hook victims will be in court on Thursday.

The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear arguments in the defamation lawsuit against Jones that was filed by relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

This is a case all about the limits of free speech. The state Supreme Court has to decide of a person spread terrible lies about grieving families on an internet talk show and still be protected under the first amendment.

The families of some of the victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School don’t think so.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has an internet show called InfoWars and he spent years telling his viewers that the Newtown shooting did not happen, that the grieving families were actors, and it was all a plot to take away gun rights. Jones has since admitted that is all nonsense, but some of his viewers believed it and harassed those families. That’s what made six of them sue Jones.

In emails sent from Jones as part of the discovery process, the family lawyers said they found child pornography. Jones then went on his show and claimed opposing lawyers planted the porn, held up a picture of the families’ lawyer and said some things that could be considered threats. He got sanctioned by a judge for that.

On Thursday, Jones’s lawyer will be arguing that sanction was unwarranted and the whole case should be dismissed because the first amendment gives his client the right to say what he said. That lawyer is Norm Pattis, the same one representing Fotis Dulos in the case of his missing wife.

On Thursday, we will see how he does with the back and forth of the Supreme Court as justices will interrupt and truly argue with him as makes his oral arguments.