All classes at Southington HS switching to remote learning for a week due to COVID-related teacher shortage

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All classes at Southington High School will be switching to remote learning from Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9 due to a shortage of teachers related to a case of COVID-19 the school.

A letter from the Superintendent, Timothy Connellan, sent to families and staff in Southington schools attributed the switch to a case of COVID-19 at the high school announced on Thursday, Oct. 1:

The number of staff members effected is twenty-five as of this writing. The school district simply does not have the capacity to staff all of those positions with substitutes, especially given the number of substitutes needed across the district in other schools. Therefore, all classes at Southington High School will move to remote learning from Monday October 5th through Friday October 9th. Barring the occurrence of any additional cases, it is anticipated that in-person classes will resume on Tuesday October 13. Letter from Superintendent of Southington Public Schools, Timothy Connellan

In the letter, Connellan stressed that the move to full distance learning is a decision the district made reluctantly: “In this instance, it is impossible for the district to staff the positions necessary to operate the building and run classes in a safe manner.”

According to the letter students enrolled in programs at ALTA, ACHIEVE, STELLAR and CLP will continue to follow their regular schedules. An SAT session will still run as scheduled Saturday, October 3rd and high school sports schedules will continue as previously planned. However, students identified as Close Contacts may not attend the SAT session or scheduled sports activities.