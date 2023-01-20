(WTNH) – All Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) schools were placed in a secure school protocol on Friday after a threat involving the state’s technical high schools.

As of 12:20 p.m., state police determined the threat was not credible. The schools were taken out of secure school protocol.

CTECS said that they were made aware of the threat. The schools were placed in a secure protocol out of an abundance of caution.

There is no word on what the actual threat entailed.

