WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old from Bloomfield has sustained serious injuries after stealing a car and causing a five-vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue in Waterbury on Friday.

Police say he stole a car from the Brass Mill Mall parking lot and fled the scene. He then struck multiple vehicles at an intersection before hitting a utility pole.

The suspect is in stable condition at the Saint Mary’s Hospital. There were no other injuries reported in the carjacking or the accident.

The incident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department.