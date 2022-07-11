ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Five men from northern Connecticut are facing federal drug charges after being accused of running a drug trafficking organization in Enfield and Springfield, MA. Police say they have ties to a Mexican cartel.

News 8 obtained court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The following people have been charged:

Sergio Horta-Molina , 46, of Suffield

, 46, of Suffield Octavio Razon-Mejia , also known as “Pachas,” 36, of Enfield

, also known as “Pachas,” 36, of Enfield Carlos Gutierrez-Fernandez , also known as “Shaggy,” 38, of Enfield

, also known as “Shaggy,” 38, of Enfield Juan Sanchez-Razon , also known as “Juanito,” 27, of Enfield

, also known as “Juanito,” 27, of Enfield Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes, 34, of Enfield

“The drug activity, you don’t realize it until afterward. They are normal people, you don’t know,” said Carol, a neighbor.

Carol has lived on Pleasant Street in Enfield with her granddaughter for nearly two years. They’re right down the road from the former residence of an alleged drug trafficker with ties to the Mexican cartel.

“I didn’t know they lived down the road. I saw in the paper they had this big drug cartel arrest, and I’m like, wow, this happened in Enfield and it’s scary,” Carol said.

Octavio Razon-Mejia was living on Pleasant Street up until his arrest in May. He was allegedly one of five drug traffickers in the Enfield area working for Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered by the U.S. Department of Justice as one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world.

In a court affidavit, a DEA special agent stated that the leader of the Enfield drug trafficking organization, Sergio Horta-Molina, operated out of his Suffield home on East Street North, utilizing a chicken coop.

Horta-Molina had been on federal supervised release after serving 40 months in prison, having been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and heroin at the same Suffield home over five years ago.

On Russel Street is where one of the five members of the drug trafficking organizations was living. His name is Juan Sanchez-Razon. According to the DEA, their leader, Horta-Molina, had a packing of cocaine delivered to his address one week before they were arrested on May 5.

After obtaining video surveillance, wiretapping, and drug interceptions, the DEA Hartford Task Force determined his residence to be the main “stash house.”

The five men are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, they would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least five years, and a maximum of 40 years.