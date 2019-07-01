Amazon holding job information session in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You can get some information about job openings at the Amazon fulfillment center in North Haven starting Monday.

Amazon is gearing up to hire about 1,800 employees in their new North Haven fulfillment center.

If you’re interested in attending an information session, you can head to the Keefe Community Center in Hamden on Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

