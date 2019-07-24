Amazon job fairs announced

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Amazon will be hosting hiring events in July and August, as the company gears up to hire 1,800 employees at its new North Haven Fulfillment Center.

These events are scheduled to take place at the following times:

Tuesday, July 30 and Friday, Aug. 30 at New Haven City Hall

Thursday, Aug. 1 and week of August 12 TBD at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham

The company is seeking to fulfill a wide variety of jobs, from warehouse team members to IT Engineers.

According to the official warehouse team member job description, members need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma. No resume or prior experience is necessary.