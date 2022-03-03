(WTNH) – Amazon will begin to fully cover tuition for their local hourly employees through the Amazon Career Choice program, alongside partnering universities such as the University of Connecticut and Capital Community College.

Amazon invested $1.2 billion dollars to enhance the education of 300,000 employees. After a 90-day period, employees are eligible to join the Career Choice program. Employees remain eligible for the program for each year they work at Amazon, according to Amazon officials. Employees may choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree, industry certifications or build English language proficiency skills.

Amazon employees may also receive their education from accredited national online education providers such as Southern New Hampshire University or Western Governors Facility.

Employees may choose to take their classes in person at a partnering university, online or at an Amazon campus.

“UConn is excited to be part of the Amazon Career Choice network. We are looking forward to providing higher education opportunities to Amazon employees through our Storrs and regional campuses,” said Ruth Kustoff, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at the University of Connecticut.

Connecticut-based partners include:

University of Connecticut (Storrs, Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury campuses)

Capital Community College

Additional New England-based partners include:

New Hampshire Southern New Hampshire University Manchester Community College

Massachusetts: Ben Franklin Institute of Technology Bristol Community College



The Career Choice program will also provide employees with free high school completion and GED programs.

“I recently enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University and am already taking my first class without any out-of-pocket costs. I’m excited for this opportunity to pursue my education while working full-time and supporting my family,” said Jeff Quinton, Amazon Operations Employee.

Those interested in learning more about the program can check out the Amazon website and those interested in applying for a job at amazon can click here.