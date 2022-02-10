(WTNH) – They took up arms and fought for this country before it even considered them citizens, but what’s being done to honor the rich history of Connecticut’s Black Civil War veterans?

During Black History Month, News 8 took a look at an ambitious proposal to honor their legacy for generations to come.

Bridgitte Prince was touring blight in Hartford’s north end when she came across a homeless veteran.

“You shouldn’t come here and see a veteran living behind a building,” Prince said.

It was a pivotal moment for the Hartford-born and bred Army veteran now leading a push to convert a vacant city-owned building into veteran’s housing.

“This is the perfect place for it. Plus, in the Capital City, there is no designated veteran’s housing in the City of Hartford, which there should be,” Prince said.

The lofty $35 million proposal for 2 Holcomb Street includes funding for a new museum celebrating Connecticut’s Black Civil War veterans.

“We need our young people, your young urban people have a place to come and see themselves as heroes, see themselves as superstars, see themselves other than a lot of the images that they see in the urban community. It’s important because it’s right here in the heart of the urban community,” Prince said.

Right now, the cemetery is mostly used as a walkway for people moving from one part of the community to the other, but 26 members of Hartford’s all Black infantry are buried there.

“We stand on the shoulders of veterans, so now let’s support them,” said Dean Jones, Community Advocate.

A New Haven monument pays tribute to Connecticut’s 29th and 30th Volunteer Infantry regiments, who fought in pivotal Virginia battles. The plan calls for a new monument in Hartford’s Keney Park and money to rehabilitate a section of Old North Cemetery.

Mayor Luke Bronin says it’s premature for the city to endorse the proposal until an environmental assessment, which is currently underway, is complete. He noted concerns a historic designation could limit redevelopment options.

“Obviously, older buildings have problems. That does present challenges when you’re trying to make reuse of them. Nonetheless, this building is situated in a very lovely spot across the street from Keney Park here at the lovely end of Vine Street, and it would be great for the community to put it back online,” said John Gale, a councilman.

Advocates have been working with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office on federal funding ideas, but it appears renovations would have to happen first.

“The federal government has an obligation and an immense opportunity to support this historic effort. It is tremendously exciting, and it will well serve all the people of Hartford and Connecticut have this treasure preserved and expanded as a monument to the courage, determination, and bravery of these veterans,” Blumenthal said.

Prince hopes shining a light on Black war heroes will inspire heroism in area youth.

“Gun violence is so prevalent. You know what, let’s show you what we did when we had a gun. We went and we fought wars, we were heroes, and we have medals on our chests,” Prince said.