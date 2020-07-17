America East postpones fall sports, impacting University of Hartford athletics

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — The America East announced Friday that the conference is postponing fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

The conference was very clear that this is a postponement of fall sports, not a cancellation. The decision impacts University of Hartford athletics.

The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount, and it is our number one responsibility. This was not an easy decision for the America East to make — we all want to have a fall season for our student-athletes, fans and others — but it was made with health and safety as the highest priority. We look forward to a return to play as soon as we can, and I am confident that we will be stronger than ever when we can compete once again. Statement from Amy Hutchinson – University of Hartford interim Athletic Director

Athletics activities and student-athlete services for fall sports including but not limited to training, practice, strength and conditioning, athletic training and academic support will be permitted at each institution’s discretion in adherence with NCAA rules and local and state health and safety guidelines.

The decision and framework for fall sports operations were unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Presidents. Further, the conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date regarding its winter sports, as necessary.