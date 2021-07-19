American Academy of Pediatrics recommending masks for everyone in schools regardless of vaccination status

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WTNH) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has released a recommendation that everyone older than the age of 2 should wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status.

On Sunday, the AAP released information saying it strongly advocates for in-person learning during the 2021-22’ school year, but is continuing to recommend that all staff and students who are 2 years or older wear a face mask uncles medical or developmental conditions prohibit their use.

“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated and there are COVID variants that are more contagious. Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school,” said Dr. Sonja O’Leary.

The AAP also said that schools may lack the resources to monitor vaccine status or enforce mask policies based on vaccination status.

For more information, go to https://www.aappublications.org/news/2021/07/18/schools-071821