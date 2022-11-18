TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning.

Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit on fire around 2 a.m.

According to police, an unknown male dressed in all black walked up to the home, lit the flag on fire and fled the scene while the flag was engulfed in flames. Police said the flag was hanging from the front porch of the home and left scorch marks on the porch, however, there was no structural damage from the fire.

Torrington police believe the suspect targeted the flag and not the homeowners, who were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to contact them at 860-489-2090.