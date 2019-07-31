American Lung Association shares lung cancer research and detection advancements for World Lung Cancer Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In recognition of World Lung Cancer Day on August 1, the American Lung Association in Connecticut is raising awareness and sharing recent medical advancements in detecting and treating the disease.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an 11.5 percent decrease in lung cancer deaths since 2013.

“We are making huge strides in our fight against lung cancer and the decrease in lung cancer deaths motivates us to continue our efforts,” said Anthony Meliso, development director for the American Lung Association in Connecticut.

Since the launch of LUNG FORCE in 2014, The Lung Association has funded over $14 million in lung cancer research and has advocated for research funding at the National Institute of Health. Their efforts include a Lung Health Barometer survey to increase awareness about the disease in both women and men.

Since the first survey in 2014, women have become eight percent more likely to speak with their doctor about lung cancer.

The Lung Association also begun the Saved By the Scan campaign which raises awareness of a low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening that reduces the mortality rate of the disease by detecting it before it spreads.

There are approximately 8 million Americans at high risk for lung cancer who qualify for screening. To find if you are eligible for screening, take the short quiz at SavedBytheScan.org.

