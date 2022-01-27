American Red Cross: Tips to keep safe during winter storms

A motorist leaves wiper blades exposed in anticipation of heavy snowfall in Southwest Roanoke City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Roanoke, Va.

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross is providing tips on how to keep safe during a major winter storm. Connecticut is may see heavy snow, strong winds and heavy flooding on Saturday. The Red Cross is providing residents with tips to keep handy throughout the winter season.

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm:

Assemble an emergency kit. The kit should have a warm coat, hat, gloves, water-resistant boots, extra blankets and warm clothing for all family members. It is important to pack a first aid kit, essential medications, canned foods, can opener, bottled water, flashlights, a battery-powered radio and extra flashlights in case of a power outage.

Protect the pipes in your home from freezing.

Seal and weather strip doors and windowsills to help keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide an extra layer of insulation to keep cold air out.

Make sure you have enough heating fuel on hand and conserve fuel as storms can last for serval days placing great demand on heating systems.

Stay indoors and wear warm clothing that is loose-fighting, and lightweight. If you feel too warm, remove layers to avoid sweating and if you feel cold add lawyers.

Make sure to check on your relatives, neighbors and friends if they are elderly or live alone.

Outdoor Safety Precautions:

If you have to go outside, protect yourself from the hazards winter storms present:

Wear layered clothing, mittens, gloves and hats to prevent loss of body heat. Outer garments should be water repellent and tightly woven.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from cold air, avoid talking and taking deep breaths.

Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

Keep dry. Make sure to change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses its insulating value and rapidly transmits heat away from the body.

Stretch before you go outdoors. If you must shovel snow, stretch beforehand to do stretching exercises to warm up your body to reduce the chances of a muscle injury.

Avoid overexertion. Hard labor such as shoveling snow, pushing heavy snow or walking in deep snow. The strain from the cold and hard labor can cause a heart attack while sweating can lead to a chill or hypothermia.

Walk carefully on snowy or icy sdiewalks as slips and falls appear frequently in witner eather, resulting in painful and disabling injuries.

If you have to go out during a winter storm, use public transportation. 70% of ice related deaths in the winter occur in automobiles.

Winter Driving Safety:

Stay off the road if possible during severe weather. If you must drive in winter eather, follow these tips:

Keep a windshield scraper, a small broom, a small sack to sand to generate traction underneath wheels, matches inside a waterproof container and a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) to the antenna.

Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and give you the ability to leave right away in an emergency.

Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and fully pay attention to the road.

Do not follow other vehicles too closely as sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Do not use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Do not pass snow plows.

Keep in mind ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

If you Become Stranded while Driving:

Stay inside your vehicle and wait for help to come. Do not leave your vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 feet.

Display a sign to indicate that you need help. Hang a brightly covered cloth on the radio antenna raise the hood and after snow stops falling raise the hood.

Run your engine on occasion to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about ten minutes every hour (or five minutes every half hour.) Running the engine for short periods of time reduces carbon monoxide poisoning risk and conserves fuel. Make sure to use your heater while the engine is running, and make sure to keep your exhaust pipe clear of snow.

Leave your overhead light on when the engine is running so you can be seen.

People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area as well as their loved ones. A hospital locator and expert medical guidance are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are free at redcross.org/apps or in app stores.