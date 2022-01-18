Americans are discovering empty shelves on trips to the grocery store

(WTNH) — Grocery shortages are sending stores across the country scrambling to restock their shelves from what experts are calling “the perform storm” of events.

Specialists are blaming grocery shortages on omicron-related staffing shortages, supply chain backlogs, soaring freight costs from a lack of truckers, extreme weather and families eating more at home as the reasoning behind the shortages.

The consumer brands association found that American grocery stores typically have 7% to 10% of their items out of stock but stores are currently up to 15%.

Hitha Herzog, chief research officer of H Squared Research, recommends has some shopping tips for viewers. Shopping “smaller may be better when it comes to getting the product that you need. The smaller grocery stores are very nimble. They get more deliveries at a more frequent rate.”

This week, Aldi apologized to customers as several items were not in stock. The company is blaming shipping delays and they say they are working around the clock to fix it.

Prices for orange juice may be on the rise as government forecasters are saying Florida’s orange crop will likely be the smallest since World War II, as a result of a disease affecting trees and development in the sunshine state.

The value of sales of the French Brandy Cognac is up more than 30% according to an industry group, as the sales are being driven by people buying in the U.S. and China.

An activist investor group with a 5% stake in Kohls wants to either re-make the board of directors or force the company to explore a sale.