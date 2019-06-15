Americans expected to spend $16 billion on Father's Day gifts

(WTNH) - Americans are expected to spend a record $16 billion this year on Father's Day gifts. Most will spend money on things like greeting cards, dinners, and clothing.

A new survey finds the most requested Father's Day gifts are fishing gear, college sports clothing, and athletic equipment.

Sunglasses and Pellet Grills are also high on the list.

