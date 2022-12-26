PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular discount department store chain will soon make a comeback.

Ames Department Stores announced on its website earlier this month that the discount retailer will return in spring 2023.

Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, confirmed that seven stores will open next year.

The first store will likely open in Connecticut, according to de Molyneux, which is where the company was founded in 1958.

Ames will also open stores in New York and Pennsylvania next year. The exact locations of the stores will be revealed in February 2023.

When asked whether Ames would return to Rhode Island, de Molyneux confirmed the Ocean State is included in the discount retailer’s expansion plan.

However, de Molyneux said the first Rhode Island store won’t open until at least 2024.

“We will slowly start to expand through 2024 where demand is high,” de Molyneux said.

The discount retailer will still sell a variety of products, including clothing, footwear, furniture, housewares, toys and electronics.

The new Ames stores will sell groceries as well, and de Molyneux said cafes will open in a select number of stores.

“Stores will have a similar feel to the originals, with drop ceilings instead of ‘warehouse style’ open ceilings, [as well as] carpet and tile throughout the stores instead of polished concrete,” de Molyneux said.

For the most part, de Molyneux said the Ames logo will stay the same, though small changes will be made to modernize the brand.

Ames filed for bankruptcy twice before shuttering all of its stores in fall 2002. At its peak, the discount retailer operated 700 stores across 20 states.