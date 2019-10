NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four staffers at Amistad High School in New Haven are on paid leave tonight. Two of them, including a school administrator, are accused of inappropriate interactions with two female students.

The other two staffers are accused of failing to report the complaints after the students told them about it.

AHS officials say appropriate authorities were notified, but declined to say if that includes the Department of Child and Family Services or the Police.