(WTNH) — Amtrak announced Tuesday that it is offering a new Share Fares deal with discounts for up-to 45% off Amtrak travel for up-to six passengers traveling together.

The deal was previously available for up-to a 35% discount for four passengers traveling together.

The new Share Fares discount will be available beginning August 12th for travel after August 14th.

For more details on the deal, visit Amtrak on the web.