NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Army National Guard 928th Military Working Dog Detachment in Newtown, is the only working dog unit in the United States that is part of the Army Guard and Reserve component.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat attended one of the training sessions for the K9 teams on Tuesday.

The K9s and their handlers assist law enforcement agencies by helping to create safer environments in Connecticut and beyond.

The K9s practiced their agility courses, searched for substances in various environments and raced down “suspects.”