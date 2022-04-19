KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – A local animal rescue is asking for donations, but it’s not money they are after. It’s fish!

A Place Called Hope in Killingworth is caring for an Osprey with quite an appetite. They shared a video with News 8 showing the bird, who is now eating on his own and is very hungry.

They are asking for donations of Manhaden, Porgie, and Trout if possible. We’re told the bird is a picky eater, so no fillets, just the whole fish.

The non-profit has a white cooler in their driveway for food donations. If you would like to support the cause, you can drop fish off at 154 Pond Meadow Road in Killingworth.

A white cooler is outside A Place Called Hope in Killingworth for people to drop off donations of fish. CREDIT: A Place Called Hope

If you don’t have any fish to give, you can donate here.