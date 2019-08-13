Animal rights activists want Bloomfield butcher shop shut down

Breaking News
by: WTNH.com staff

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal activists protested outside the Bloomfield Town Council meetings Monday.

They are calling for the permanent shutdown of a butcher shop where a calf escaped from and ended up being slaughtered in a Home Depot parking lot.

The health department ordered Saba Live Poultry to be closed following the incident last month, but they have since corrected the violations and re-opened.

