Animal rights activists want Bloomfield butcher shop shut down

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal activists protested outside the Bloomfield Town Council meetings Monday.

They are calling for the permanent shutdown of a butcher shop where a calf escaped from and ended up being slaughtered in a Home Depot parking lot.

The health department ordered Saba Live Poultry to be closed following the incident last month, but they have since corrected the violations and re-opened.

