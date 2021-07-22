14 year-old Guinea Hog ‘Hamton’ passes away at Beardsley Zoo

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14 year-old “Guinea hog” named Hamton has recently passed away at the Beardsley Zoo.

Hamton from the Beardsley Zoo with one of his longtime caretakers.

On Saturday, the Beardsley Zoo mourned the loss of Hamton, a longtime Farmyard resident. According to the zoo, Hamton’s breed was at one point nearly extinct, but rose to a threatened breed after efforts to save heritage livestock.

Hamton passed away due to old age beside his long-term caretakers.

“Hamton will be deeply missed by all of us here at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “He represented a true American breed.”

This comes after recently welcoming three new Guinea hog piglets; one of these piglets being a descendant of Hamton!

