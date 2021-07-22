14 year-old Guinea Hog ‘Hamton’ passes away at Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14 year-old “Guinea hog” named Hamton has recently passed away at the Beardsley Zoo.
On Saturday, the Beardsley Zoo mourned the loss of Hamton, a longtime Farmyard resident. According to the zoo, Hamton’s breed was at one point nearly extinct, but rose to a threatened breed after efforts to save heritage livestock.
Hamton passed away due to old age beside his long-term caretakers.
“Hamton will be deeply missed by all of us here at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “He represented a true American breed.”
This comes after recently welcoming three new Guinea hog piglets; one of these piglets being a descendant of Hamton!