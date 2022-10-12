NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home.

The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to three days of medical and behavioral evaluation, the dogs will be available for adoption.

This isn’t a first for the CHS; in 2021, 2017, and 2006, CHS traveled to Louisiana and Texas to help with hurricane relief. Earlier this year, the CHS took in 15 dogs after devastating flooding in Kentucky.

In addition to the CHS, dogs will also be transported from Florida to shelters around the northeast including Canton, Massachusetts and Cleveland, Ohio.

